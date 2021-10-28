Most of the cases of coronavirus in Russia are among people over 65 years old – Rospotrebnadzor – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

In Russia, elderly people are most often sick with coronavirus. Among people over 65, the number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise. This is reported by the deputy director of the FBSI MNIIEM named after G. N. Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Medical Sciences Tatyana Ruzhentsova, writes RIA Novosti.

“The highest incidence rates are now being recorded among the elderly. In the group over 65, the number of new cases continues to grow, and the number of cases now stands at 224 per 100 thousand of the population, ”she said.

The Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko previously stated that the bulk of the cases in Russia are unvaccinated. In mid-October, Murashko reported that 42% of people over the age of 60 were vaccinated against coronavirus.

In recent weeks, the situation with the virus in Russia has been difficult. The day before, on October 27, the maximum number of deaths from COVID-19 was updated – 1,123 patients died per day. The total number of cases increased to 8 352 601 people.

In Primorye, on October 28, the record for the daily increase in cases of covid was updated – 270 new cases, this number was recorded in the region for the first time in the entire pandemic. Also, seven deaths were recorded per day – so far for Primorye this is the maximum figure, the same number was recorded in July 2021.

The Ministry of Health claims that the most reliable way to protect against covid is vaccination. According to Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.

In Primorye, on October 26, among the sick were 683 residents of the region who had undergone a full course of vaccination. This is 0.15% of all vaccinated, which is a low figure (no more than 2.5%). Then 484,449 people were vaccinated, now – 499,292.

At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

As a reminder, more than 200 vaccination points have been opened in the region. From October 30 to November 7, they will all work seven days a week.