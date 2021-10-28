Murashko spoke about cases of unjustified medical withdrawals from vaccination :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Mikhail Japaridze / TASS



Doctors often issue medical withdrawals from coronavirus vaccination to those who, given their existing diseases, will go to intensive care if they become infected with COVID-19. This was stated by the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko at the congress of the Union of the medical community “National Medical Chamber”.

“Sometimes, unfortunately, I am faced with completely absurd recommendations, when it is recommended to take medical advice to a patient who has options for either vaccination, or in case of illness, in fact, the referral to intensive care is direct,” said Murashko.

According to him, this mainly concerns patients with cardiovascular diseases, oncological profile and others. Citizens with oncology, on the contrary, should receive booster vaccinations in order to strengthen their immunity, Murashko stressed.

The head of the Ministry of Health noted that he is observing a situation when, with an increase in the incidence, the rates of vaccination begin to increase, although these processes should go in antiphase. Murashko drew attention to the fact that every doctor is responsible for the rate of vaccination and not a single medical worker can “dodge” taking preventive measures.