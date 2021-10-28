Muz-TV accused of gay propaganda – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

https://ria.ru/20211028/muz-tv-1756663922.html

Muz-TV accused of gay propaganda

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Muz-TV channel was accused of promoting unconventional relationships among children, the Basmanny Court of Moscow told RIA Novosti. The court could not clarify which department made it up, but this falls within the competence of Roskomnadzor. The sanction of Article 6.21 of the Administrative Code “Promotion of non-traditional sexual relations among minors” provides for a fine of one million rubles or suspension of work for up to 90 days. Comments from Roskomnadzor and the RIA TV channel No news yet. In June of this year, at the Muz-TV Prize ceremony, Philip Kirkorov and rapper Dava appeared on the red carpet in the company of half-naked men, and the performers themselves behaved like a couple in love, which gave journalists a reason to interpret this performance as “gay wedding”. It is not clear yet whether the protocol is connected with this particular event or not.

