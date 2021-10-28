Netflix will soon present a film with Shevchenko – the first frames appeared

BISHKEK, 13 Jan – Sputnik. The streaming service Netflix will soon unveil Hollywood star Halle Berry’s film “Bruised”, in which UFC champion from Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko played one of the main roles. This was reported in a press release on the official website of the American company.

Netflix plans to release 70 films in total this year, according to the announcement. The service will delight its subscribers with a new feed every week.

“Netflix will bring you a new movie every week featuring some of the biggest stars,” the company’s website says.

In addition to Halle Berry’s debut work, the list includes Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead”, “God’s Hand” by Paolo Sorrentino and many others. Among the stars that will appear in the announced films are Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Zendaya, Idris Elba, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Meryl Streep, Jake Gyllenhaal.

On the official YouTube channel of the service, excerpts from films have been published, the premieres of which will take place shortly. From the painting “Bruised” the moment entered the frame as Valentina Shevchenko inflicts a hard blow on the main character – the actress Halle Berry. The action takes place in the octagon.

It should be noted that Netflix last September acquired the rights to the movie for $ 20 million from Endeavor Content. This happened after the Toronto International Film Festival, where the premiere of the tape took place.

The film “Bruised” is about a female MMA fighter named Jackie (played by Halle Berry herself), whose career began to decline after losing an important fight. Jackie had been convinced all her life that wrestling was the only thing she could do well. Finding herself at a broken trough, she decides to establish a relationship with her six-year-old son, whom she once abandoned for a career. However, the ring and lust for fame still haunt her, and when she gets a chance to compete against a rising blood sport star, Jackie grabs him, not thinking that the rival is much stronger.

The role of the rising star of mixed martial arts – Jackie’s main rival – was played by Valentina Shevchenko. It is known that the Kyrgyz champion broke several bones of the Hollywood star during joint filming. Due to this injury, the team had to interrupt the filming process for a while.