Netherlands investigates 33 deaths after buying “powder for suicide”

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Dutch prosecutor’s office is investigating the death of at least 33 people after the purchase of the so-called “powder for suicide,” according to Dutch News, citing the agency. As the newspaper writes, a citizen Alex S. (full name has not been announced) was arrested in July this years on charges of incitement to suicide. On Wednesday, a Dutch court began trial in the case. The NL Times noted that 15 people died after consuming the “powder for suicide”, and the exact cause of death of the remaining 18 who bought the powder is still being established. The newspaper also said that the suspect is a member of Cooperatie Laatse Wil, an organization that advocates self-determination of people about death. The suspect’s three unnamed accomplices were also detained during the investigation, and prosecutors believe he sold the powder to approximately 700 people between 2018 and June 2021.

