New live ammo found on the set of Rust starring Alec Baldwin

NEW YORK, October 27. / TASS /. Law enforcement agencies after a search on the set of the western Rust (“Rust”) found several live ammunition. This was announced at a press conference on Wednesday by the Sheriff of Santa Fe County (New Mexico) Adan Mendoza.

“We also found on the site what we believe could be live ammunition,” he said, adding that he would not comment on how the ammunition with the real bullets ended up on the set for now.

In total, about 500 cartridges were found on the set, among which, as the investigation believes, there are live ones. All ammunition, as well as the bullet that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Sousa, will be sent for examination to the FBI forensic laboratory.

According to Mendoza, the fatal shot was fired from a 45-caliber Colt revolver, which will also be submitted for examination. Two more firearms found during the filming, according to investigators, are unsuitable for shooting.

Investigators found no footage of the incident, the sheriff said.

“There was a filming equipment in the area of ​​the scene, and we expected to find a video. However, no filming was carried out at that moment, the record could not be found,” the sheriff said.

According to him, Baldwin is cooperating with the investigation. “He cooperates with the investigation. I will not give my assessment of his behavior. I also cannot reveal where he is now,” the sheriff said.

The position of the prosecutor’s office

Actor Alec Baldwin may also be charged in the shooting on the set of the film, Santa Fe County Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis said.

“We are not excluding anyone,” she said, when asked about whom the charges could be brought against.

At the same time, the prosecutor refused to answer the question of which charges could be brought against Baldwin or other participants in the filming. She noted that when making the appropriate decision, she will proceed from the materials collected by the sheriff’s office.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, in turn, added that it was Baldwin who shot and this fact was established during the investigation. He noted that the process of collecting evidence, after which it will be possible to talk about bringing charges, is still ongoing. “We are not setting any timeline for its completion and intend to carefully study all available information,” Mendoza said.