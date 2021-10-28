New Mercedes-AMG SL and a partial return to basics – Autoreview

Initially, the Mercedes abbreviation SL was formed from the words Super Leicht, that is, “ultralight”, and the character of the first model Mercedes-Benz 300SL was tempered on the racetracks. But in more than 60 years of evolution, the SL has gone far from its roots, evolving into a comfortable Gran Turismo. The Daimler concern decided to return to the previous ideology, if not completely, then at least partially. For this, a pause was even made in the history of the SL family, because the production of the previous model of the R231 series was discontinued in the summer of 2020. And only now a new car with the code R232 is presented.

This time the development was carried out by the AMG division, so all versions of the new “es-ale” will carry the double Mercedes-AMG brand. It is stated that the car was created from scratch and has nothing to do with either the previous model or the AMG GT supercar (production of which will soon be completed). And here is the main aspect of going back to basics: as with the first generation 300SL, the body of the new car is a space frame with body panels attached to it. True, in the spirit of the times, the frame is made not of steel, but of aluminum.

The new SL seems to be more compact than its predecessor, but it is a visual illusion and a successful design work. In fact, the car has become larger: the length has grown from 4640 to 4704 mm, and the wheelbase – from 2585 to 2700 mm. In addition to aluminum, steel and composite materials are used in the body structure, the assembly weighs 270 kg, and its torsional rigidity, compared to the previous model, has increased by 18%.

The developers abandoned the rigid convertible roof in favor of a soft top. The last time such a solution was used on a model of the R129 generation (1989-2001), but the soft roof is 21 kg lighter than the previous rigid one and made it possible to lower the center of gravity, which is preferable for a sports car. The roof can be raised or folded in 15 seconds at speeds up to 60 km / h.

Particular attention is paid to aerodynamics. The Cd coefficient is not outstanding (0.31), but the bet is made on the verified balance of lift and downforce. For example, AMG engineers have installed a carbon fiber lip under the front bumper, which at 80 km / h moves down 40 mm and causes air turbulence under the underbody: they reduce lift on the front axle and “pull” the car towards the road. The spoiler at the stern also travels at a speed of 80 km / h and has five positions.

A sophisticated Airpanel shutter system is installed in front of the radiators. Its lower part (behind the bumper) has vertical baffles, and the upper part (behind the main grill) has horizontal sections. By default, all the blinds are closed, if necessary, the lower section is opened by the electronics, and the upper blinds are opened only at a speed of more than 180 km / h. Already installed “in the base” matrix headlights Digital Light, which can “draw” tips right on the road.

Twenty years and two generations later, the SL again found a second row of seats, albeit a nominal one, designed for riders no more than 1.5 m tall.There are almost vertical backs, short cushions and a lack of legroom, but these seats can be used as additional luggage compartment. So now formally it is no longer a roadster, but a convertible with a landing formula 2 + 2.

The company calls the interior of the SL model hyper-analogue: they say, it combines digital technology and analog charm. The signs of the latter are round turbine-ventilation deflectors and a 12.3-inch instrument screen, “the old fashioned way” recessed into a niche. However, this is partly a forced decision, because when driving with the roof down in sunny weather, the screen without a visor will glare mercilessly.

And in order to reduce glare on the monitor of the MBUX media system, another solution has been invented. After folding the roof, a separate electric drive automatically changes the angle of the screen, setting it more vertically. The diagonal of the touchscreen is 11.9 inches, there are several modes and display styles, as well as specific AMG menu sections. From the equipment for the Mercedes-AMG SL convertible, a head-up display, a Burmester audio system, contour lighting (64 colors) and front seats with an air scarf, which supplies warm air to the riders’ necks, are declared.

It is already known that there will be simple versions with four-cylinder turbo engines in the range, as well as powerful hybrids with the AMG E Performance power plant, but they will appear later. In the meantime, two modifications are presented with a V8 gasoline engine. This is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged unit already well-known from other Mercedes models, but for the SL model they developed new intercoolers, changed the sump and the crankcase ventilation system. The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is equipped with a 476 hp engine. and 700 Nm, and the “senior” Mercedes-AMG SL 63 has a 585 hp engine. and 800 Nm, and in fact the two versions differ only in firmware and maximum boost pressure.

The nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G gearbox is a classic planetary automatic, which has a wet clutch instead of a torque converter. But most importantly, for the first time in history, the SL has become all-wheel drive: both versions have a 4Matic + transmission with a multi-plate front axle clutch. The electronically controlled rear cross-axle differential lock is optional on the SL 55 version and standard on the SL 63 version.

The chassis is completely new – with double wishbones front and rear, although the company calls the scheme a five-link. The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 has a spring suspension with adaptive dampers and conventional anti-roll bars. And the “sixty-third” relies on the AMG Active Ride Control chassis: instead of stabilizers, a hydraulic system is installed that connects the struts of the left and right sides.

Moreover, the new Mercedes-AMG SL is also fully driven, and already “in the base”! Electric actuators can turn the rear wheels by a small angle. At speeds up to 100 km / h, they deflect in the opposite direction with the front ones to improve maneuverability, and after 100 km / h all wheels turn to the same side for increased stability. The standard brakes are six-piston mechanisms on the front wheels, single-piston mechanisms on the rear and split discs. And for a surcharge, carbon-ceramic brakes are offered.

The irony is that, despite the return to sporting roots, the new SL never became “ultralight”. The curb weight of the basic version is as much as 1875 kg (excluding the driver)! This is just 155 kg heavier than the previous rear-wheel drive SL 500 roadster with a V8 engine. However, the dynamics are still impressive: the new SL 55 accelerates to 100 km / h in 3.9 s, and the SL 63 in 3.6 s. The maximum speed is 295 and 315 km / h, respectively.

How much will all this splendor cost? Official prices have not yet been announced, but the German press expects at least 140 thousand euros for the Mercedes-AMG SL 55. The convertibles will be produced at the plant in Bremen, where the es-ales have been making since 1989, and the start of sales is scheduled for early 2022.