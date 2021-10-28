Nicolas Cage with his wife on the cover of Flaunt magazine

Nicolas Cage and his wife wore fashion looks from the Tom Ford brand for the photo shoot that marked the couple’s first time together on the cover of a magazine.

Nicolas Cage no longer hides his soul mate. The 57-year-old actor secretly married in a private ceremony at 26-year-old Riko Shibata in Vegas in February, and now, eight months later, the couple are on the cover of their first magazine together! Magazine “Flaunt” featured the couple in The Magic Issue, which was posted online on Thursday, October 21st. On the cover, which can be seen HERE, Nicholas and Rico huddled together, holding their partner tightly with their hands for a charming photo shoot.

On the set, Nicholas looked gorgeous in a black blazer Tom ford and bracelet William Henry… Meanwhile, Rico looked like her husband in a stunning black Tom Ford dress. On the cover, the couple hugged each other, looking very serious in front of the camera. In another photo, the couple sat side by side and did not show affection, while looking at the same with restraint.

The winner of the Oscar told the publication about the photo session, which took place weeks earlier and was carried out by the photographer Noah Dillon…

“We were there doing a fantastic job,” Nicholas said. “We did something historic – we took pictures in 117 degrees heat, incredible weather and built sand castles.” And he adds, winking, “I don’t think this has been done by anyone before. And Rico loved it! “

The story of Nicolas Cage’s acquaintance with his 5th wife

Nicholas and Rico first met in Japan in early 2020 and were then spotted spending time together in New York before isolation restrictions were imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rico returned to Japan, and despite the distance, they stayed together. They got married on February 16 in Las Vegas. This marked Nicholas’ fifth marriage: he had previously been married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim and Eric Koike.

After they said “yes” to each other and exchanged vows, Nicholas and Rico kept themselves rather secluded from the media and the public. But that all changed when, on July 13, the inseparable couple walked the red carpet together for the first time at the premiere of Nicholas’ film.Pig”… At the premiere, Nicholas recalled a moment when he knew this new relationship was really something serious.