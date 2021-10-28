Nicole Kidman: “I have built my entire career on psychological thrillers”

The Australian actress in an exclusive interview with “KinoReporter” spoke about the series “Nine Complete Strangers” and “Play Back”, relationship with her father and trust.

On August 18, Hulu will premiere Nine Strangers, a series about men and women who come to a spa resort in an attempt to escape their past. Nicole Kidman played the role emigrant Masha, the hostess of the health hotel where the heroes stay. For the Oscar-winning actress, this is the second serial work in a row. In 2020, HBO released the detective thriller Play Back from showrunner David E. Kelly (Big Little Lies) and director Suzanne Bier (“Bird box”). These projects, as well as various issues of a creative and universal nature, Kidman discussed with KinoReporter.

– Nicole, your Play Back project is a classic detective thriller. Do you love this genre and unpredictable endings?

– In principle, I have built my entire career on psychological thrillers. I really like Don’t Watch Now by Nicholas Rogue, films by Polanski, Sidney Lumet, Alan Pakula. I grew up on films in this genre, and it was incredibly interesting for me to make a thriller in the format of a mini-series, also in collaboration with Suzanne. This is her strong point! She has a talent for creating increasing tension and making the audience literally freeze on the edge of the chairs. Together with David, they built such a twisted and crazy plot that rushes you harder than a roller coaster.

– On this project, you again acted as a producer. What has the business aspect of the process taught you?

– I still consider myself primarily an actress who just knows how to make certain decisions. This, for example, happened on the project “Nine Completely Strangers”, when we received the go-ahead to launch the project, but could not start filming during the period when all the actors were in America. We ended up moving filming to Australia and it was a huge achievement. I am overwhelmed with joy that I am one of the producers of this project. We were very lucky that we were able to bring all the actors and all the technical staff here and start filming. It’s an incredible feeling when you make decisions that can make a difference and empower people to work.

– Doris Day’s hit Dream A Little Dream of Me in your performance sounds on the opening credits “Play Back”. Have you thought about recording an album with Keith? (Kidman’s husband Keith Urban is a famous country musician – KR)

– No, there won’t be an album with Keith. (Smiles.) It was actually Suzanne’s idea. It seemed to her that in this way, from the first second, you could fill the series with the soul of my heroine Grace. I refused at first. I so did not want to do this, and the quarantine was in full swing. But Keith has a small studio in his house and everything he needs to record. If my husband had a different profession, it is unlikely that this record would have seen the light of day. On the other hand, I have another musical coming out soon, Graduation, in which I play a Broadway dancer who sings.

– “Play back” is also about trust. What does it mean to you?

– I am sure that trust is an important component of our culture and our life. Can we trust others completely, or should the people around us still earn our trust? These are really interesting questions, especially in our time, at the moment when the same social distance is the choice of every person. The series is also very interesting because we have a desire to believe in something. We make informed choices about what to believe and refuse to see anything else. When everything is good in our life, we prefer not to pay attention to small cracks. And when you watch this series, you constantly ask the characters: can’t you see what is happening under your nose?

– Donald Sutherland plays your father’s role in Play Back. Could you tell us a little about your father? He was a famous clinical psychologist, and you were very close to him. Did talking to your father help you prepare for challenging roles?

– Yes, I had so much knowledge about the psychology of people simply because I am the daughter of a psychologist. My father was originally a biochemist, but later he was educated in psychology. He was a man capable of compassion and understanding. We talked a lot about people, about human behavior, and he was always amazingly kind. And even when people could not afford to see my father, he accepted patients for free, because he wanted to be useful and heal. I grew up in such an atmosphere and it was wonderful. Sometimes he helped me prepare for roles, but most importantly, he taught me how to deal with the film industry. You know how difficult it is, and life in general is not sugar.

– If you don’t mind, let’s talk about cinema in general. Play Back is HBO, Prom is Netflix, both are big movies on the small screen. Do you think cinema will return to its normal course yet? Or are we now witnessing dramatic changes?

– I have practically lost the ability to make any predictions and am ready to accept everything that is in store for us. During the pandemic, I really wanted to go to the movies or go to the film festival. All this was only recently available, and then it turned out to be a pipe dream. I hope that cinema will come back to us. People will always find a way to tell their stories. This is why I am always happy to press the button on the remote and watch something incredible on Netflix, Amazon or other streaming, because this is my way of seeing a new story. Although at the time when “Argument” came out, I went to the cinema, bought a ticket, watched a film in a mask, keeping my distance, and was immensely happy about it.