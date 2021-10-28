Nine Strangers 2021: First Trailer, Release Date | Vogue Ukraine

If you liked the acclaimed TV series Big Little Lies, then we know what you will be watching in August. “Nine Complete Strangers” is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Liana Moriarty, author of “Big Little Lies,” and also stars Nicole Kidman. Hulu’s new drama takes place at a “luxury health resort” in Australia, where nine exhausted people come to rest and reboot …

The heroes who have come to Tranquillum House in search of a reboot include many interesting characters: the writer Frances (Melissa McCarthy); married lottery winners Ben (Melvin Gregg) and Jessica (Samara Weaving); divorce attorney Lars (Luke Evans); retired professional athlete Tony (Bobby Canavale); single mother Carmel (Regina Hall). The hotel is run by a mysterious heroine named Masha (Nicole Kidman). “Welcome to Tranquillum House,” she says in the trailer. “We will heal you. You came here to be healed. It will be a wonderful journey. Sometimes it will be unpleasant. There is nothing to be afraid of. Now you are mine … And you want to be mine. ” And from the expression on the face with which she utters this phrase, it becomes creepy.

The series is written by David E. Kelly, the author and creator of one of the most popular TV series of the past year – “Play Back”, in which Nicole Kidman also played a central role. But if in “Play Back” she was a victim of circumstances, then in the new series, it seems, she has a completely different role.

“Nine Completely Strangers” will be shown on August 18th.