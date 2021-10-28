Nord Stream 2 will help resolve the global energy crisis, the expert said

https://ria.ru/20211027/zapusk-1756595931.html

2021-10-27T23: 41

WASHINGTON, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The commissioning of Nord Stream 2 may help partially resolve the current situation in the global energy market, but single projects are unlikely to be able to reverse the situation, former Commissioner of the Texas Railroad Commission (Texas RRC, regulates the oil industry in the state) Ryan Sitton told RIA Novosti. ” Separately, they (pipelines – ed.) Create additional access to the market. I believe that it will help, but ultimately it is still a supply and demand problem. I do not know if there will be any one new pipeline or a new facility It will take some kind of shift in the overall investment strategy, “Sitton said. Assessing the US administration’s approach to dealing with the current energy crisis, he noted that the incumbent US President Joe Biden was in a difficult position, as he had to depend on countries The Middle East. “He does not want to appear soft to his voters on the issue of oil and gas supplies. look like he is friends with the fuel supplying countries. In addition, he had a slightly chaotic start to his presidential term in terms of international relations … In my opinion, now he wants to show that he is strong – and at the same time he has to depend on the countries of the Middle East to guarantee oil supplies to the markets “- said the former commissioner of the Texas oil regulator. At the same time, according to Sitton, it is difficult for Biden to appear strong when, on the one hand, you have to beg other countries to produce more oil, and at the same time, you do not want it to look so because you are trying to stick to the green agenda. “He steps on a tight rope, and one gets the impression that he is struggling to stay on it,” the expert noted. The OPEC + Alliance, due to the drop in oil demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, has reduced its production by 9 , 7 million barrels per day. As the situation stabilized, the deal was corrected. And since August 2021, the alliance has been increasing production by 400 thousand barrels per day per month, hoping to gradually withdraw from its obligations to reduce it by the end of September 2022. The United States, against the backdrop of rising gasoline prices in the country to highs since 2014, has repeatedly stated that are in contact with OPEC regarding the situation on the oil market. However, OPEC + members, including Saudi Arabia, prefer to stick to the current parameters of the deal for now, refraining from a more intensive increase in production, while oil prices are also updating multi-year highs. So, on October 18, the price of Brent crude oil rose above $ 86 per barrel for the first time since October 4, 2018, and WTI on October 20 exceeded $ 84 per barrel for the first time since October 2014.

