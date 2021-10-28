Not a bad VK report. Profitability went up

VK Group presented financial results for III quarter 2021

Aggregate segment revenue: RUB 30.4 billion (+ 19% YoY).

Aggregate segment EBITDA: RUB 8.4 billion (+ 28% YoY).

Aggregate net income from consolidated subsidiaries: RUB 3.8 billion (+ 41% YoY). Aggregate net loss including associates and joint ventures: -1.4 billion rubles (-0.4 billion rubles a year earlier).



Net loss of key strategic associates and joint ventures:

– JV “O2O”: -3,882 million rubles. in the III quarter of 2021 against -2,968 million rubles. in the III quarter of 2020

– JV AliExpress Russia: -1,212 million rubles. III quarter of 2021 against -162 million rubles. in the III quarter of 2020

– Uchi.ru: -113 million rubles. in the III quarter of 2021

Key indicators of the III quarter according to IFRS:

Revenue: RUB 30.0 billion (+ 22.5% YoY)

EBITDA: 8.1 billion rubles. (+ 65.1% YoY)

Net loss: -2.4 billion rubles (-262 billion rubles a year earlier)



Revenue structure in III quarter:

– Advertising revenue grew by 28.2% YoY to RUB 12.2 billion.

– The revenue of MMO games decreased by 0.8% YoY and amounted to 8.8 billion rubles.

– Revenue from user payments for social services (Community IVAS) grew by 5.7% YoY and amounted to 4.5 billion rubles.

– Revenue from educational technologies grew by 56.2% YoY and amounted to 2.5 billion rubles.

– Other revenue increased by 74.9% YoY to RUB 2.3 billion.

Commentary by Dmitry Puchkarev, expert at BCS World of Investments:

“VK Group showed moderately positive results for the third quarter. Revenue continued to grow, with a particular contribution made by the following segments: Social networks and communication services, as well as online training and other areas. An unpleasant thing is a slowdown in the gaming segment’s revenue to 4.4% YoY in the absence of major new game launches.

The most striking feature of the report is EBITDA growth of 28% under management accounts and 65% under IFRS. The acceleration in the growth rate of the indicator, as well as the improvement in profitability was achieved due to the growth of revenue, an increase in the share of highly profitable IVAS products.

However, there is also a negative point in the report – the deterioration of the revenue forecast for 2021 to 124-127 billion rubles. against 127-130 billion rubles. previously expected. The company explains this by optimizing costs in the gaming segment, which will increase the marginality of the direction.

In general, we can say that the report should rather support the dynamics of VK shares in the medium term. On the long-term horizon, the outlook on securities is moderately positive, given the prospects for growth and the JV’s break-even point in the coming years. “

VK General Director Boris Dobrodeyev noted:

• Top management expects a slowdown in advertising revenue growth in Q4 compared to Q3, but maintains plans for a faster growth rate than the overall online advertising market.

• In the segment of user payments for social services, similar growth rates are expected in Q4 and moderate growth by the end of the year.

• By the end of the year, MY.GAMES is expected to demonstrate EBITDA margin of 20% (in 2020 – 16%) and show further revenue growth.

• By the end of the year, revenue from educational technologies is expected to exceed RUB 10 billion.

• Yula’s revenue in 2021 is still expected to be RUB 3.6–3.9 billion. and will continue to move towards the service break-even point, planned for 2022.

• The main scenario for 2021 is revenue in the amount of RUB 124–127 billion. with an increase of 16.5-19.4% at the end of the year. The company maintains its goal of providing a slight improvement in profitability compared to 2020 (then profitability was 25.3%).

BCS World of investments