Not only dating Affleck: Jennifer Lopez attended the exhibition with her daughter Emma

Now paparazzi relentlessly follow 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez, so as not to miss any of her dates with 49-year-old Ben Affleck. The renewed romance of one of the brightest couples of the early 2000s intrigues the public, especially now, when the press is discussing hints of the engagement of the couple. And although it turned out that Ben dropped in a jewelry store the other day, because he took part in the quest, the couple’s fans hope that he still looked at the engagement rings. But J.Lo and Ben don’t spend all their time together now, because both have children from past relationships – and, as responsible parents, celebrities devote their time to them.

So, yesterday Jennifer went for a walk with her 13-year-old daughter Emma. Emma’s twin brother, Max, did not join the family outing.

According to Western reporters, J. Lo and Emma were on their way to lunch at a restaurant after visiting an interactive exhibition of Van Gogh paintings.

Jennifer appeared in public in a white shirt-cut mini dress, high platform Coach boots and a Gucci handbag – this year the brand re-released the model with bamboo handles, which was also loved by Princess Diana, and the accessory quickly became a hit among fashionistas.

Emma, ​​like many teenagers at her age, chose a deliberately casual look that leaves the impression that she did not think about choosing clothes for a long time. And yet it should be noted that – on purpose or by accident – Emma managed to add some cool touches to the image. For example, see how the stripes on a sweater and socks echo. And massive boots are still relevant now.

In any case, it is interesting to watch Emma now, because in recent years she has changed noticeably and is clearly actively looking for her own style, experimenting not only with clothes, but also with hair color. So, she recently dyed her black curls blue.

Recall that Lopez gave birth to children in 2008 from singer Mark Anthony, who at that time was her husband. In 2011, they broke up, and in 2014 their divorce was finalized.

The former spouses have maintained a good relationship and remember each other with a kind word.

I’ve always loved her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even posed an idea, she visualized it a thousand times,

– said Anthony in an interview with InStyle.

Lopez herself has repeatedly noted her close and trusting relationship with children.

It doesn’t matter if I’m on the set or at home with them – we always communicate, laugh and spend time together,

– said the singer.

Lopez has already introduced the children to Ben Affleck. Recently, Emma and Max joined their mother and her lover on a trip to the theater for the musical “Hamilton”. In the company of adults, they clearly did not get bored, because Ben’s daughters were also present there: 15-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina. From his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Affleck also has a 9-year-old son, Samuel.