Nutritionists told how to drink coffee without harm to health and shape

Having given up sugar, syrups and cream, you yourself will not notice how to get rid of those extra pounds.

For many, a perfect morning always starts with a cup of coffee. The aromatic drink invigorates, helps to wake up and energizes before the start of the working day. However, when we start to seriously think about how beneficial coffee has a beneficial effect on the health of the body and figure, we somehow get stuck, because we do not know if it is useful at all?

Many nutritionists agree that the drink negatively affects the condition of our skin and worsens our appearance and health. Why is that? American nutritionists Laura Burak and Lauren Manaker are confident that we are consuming coffee in the wrong way, and therefore do not get the benefit from the drink. How to maintain your figure without giving up coffee is discussed in this article.

Coffee – yes, sugar – no!

According to Lauren Manaker’s recommendations, it is better to refuse adding sweet cubes to coffee, firstly, so as not to interrupt the taste of an already pleasant drink, and secondly, so as not to once again exceed the permissible norm of harmful sugar for the body. Moreover, you will notice how you begin to get rid of those extra pounds as you cut back on the number of calories you consume.

Do not forget that sugar is the first and main culprit in the development of heart and vascular diseases, as well as diabetes, experts warned.

We say no to cream and milk!

“If you add cream or even too much milk to your coffee, the calories and fat percentage will increase significantly,” said Lauren Manaker. Nutritionist Laura Burak agreed with her colleague and added that just one cup of coffee contains about 5 kilocalories, but with the addition of cream and sweet syrups, the calorie content of the drink increases significantly, which is bad for the figure.

Collagen – yes!

According to experts, collagen should be added to coffee – a protein due to which the body is saturated for a longer time. However, in no case should you replace your meal with coffee, since it is very dangerous for your health and the nervous system: you may develop problems with metabolism and mental health, nutritionists explained.

Can I drink coffee in the afternoon?

To maintain your figure, you should not drink coffee in the afternoon, it is better to replace it with an alternative – a decaffeinated drink. Remember, if you drink coffee at night, you may have trouble sleeping, and, by the way, it is the key to not only a productive day, but also successful weight loss, experts concluded.