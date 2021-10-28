one more restyling and four-wheel drive – Autoreview

In the extensive family of large crossovers Chery Tiggo 8, modifications with all-wheel drive have finally appeared. After all, in Russia, in native China, all the “eights”, whether they were basic versions or rich versions of Pro and Plus, had only front drive wheels. For this, a new variety has appeared in the range under the long name Chery Tiggo 8 Plus Kunpeng Edition.

These crossovers are equipped with the most powerful new generation 2.0 TGDI turbo engine, which has direct fuel injection and produces 254 hp. and 390 Nm. This engine is already known from the cars of the subsidiary brand Exeed, and at the beginning of the year it began to be installed on the Chery Tiggo 8 Kunpeng Edition crossovers, but only with front-wheel drive. Now the more expensive and prestigious Tiggo 8 Plus Kunpeng Edition can have both two and four drive wheels (with a clutch in the rear axle drive). The gearbox is a seven-speed “robot” with two clutches.

Visually, the new version differs from the “regular” Plus version by a modified front end design. The enlarged radiator grille with a massive frame “fused” with the headlights (they are the same), a new bumper has appeared, and at the stern there are four exposed exhaust pipes (and this is not a fake). The interior remains intact, but the Kunpeng Edition is the richest three-row cabin.

The new Chery Tiggo 8 Plus Kunpeng Edition has become the most expensive in the range. Prices in China start from $ 22,000 for the front-wheel drive version and from $ 25,000 for the all-wheel drive version. For example, the basic Tiggo 8 here costs from 14 thousand, and the Tiggo 8 Plus – from 20 thousand dollars. Subsequently, all-wheel drive will appear in the Russian Tiggo 8 range – such a version was in the company’s plans at the beginning of this year.