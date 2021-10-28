One wardrobe for the whole family: Angelina Jolie’s daughter who dreamed of becoming a boy came out in her mother’s dress

Angelina’s daughter Shiloh chose her mother’s dress for the premiere. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Shiloh blossoms before our eyes. The 15-year-old accompanies her mother on her European tour and appears at every premiere of the movie “The Eternals” in which her mother has starred. Each exit Shiloh on the red carpet makes a splash, because earlier fans watched her exclusively in boy clothes. The daughter of Pitt and Jolie from the age of three insisted that she was a boy, had a short haircut and responded to the name John. But now, it seems, she has finally decided on both gender and style. For the umpteenth time, Shiloh appears in public in a dress. And for the premiere of The Eternals in London, the girl chose a very special outfit. She wore her mother’s old Dior dress.

At the show in the capital of Great Britain, the actress was accompanied by her five children – only her son Pax was absent. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

At the show in the capital of Great Britain, the actress was accompanied by her five children – only her son Pax was absent. All the daughters of the star showed interesting outfits. 16-year-old Zakhara chose a bright yellow dress with open shoulders. 12-year-old Vivienne is a snow-white outfit. Shiloh came in in her mother’s altered dress from Dior. The black and white designer outfit has undergone significant changes: from a maxi sundress, it has turned into a short dress. Angelina shone in this outfit in Los Angeles in 2019 during the promotional campaign for the second part of “Maleficent”.

Shiloh came in in her mother’s altered dress from Dior. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

By the way, this is not the first outfit from mom’s wardrobe that her daughters alter for themselves. Earlier, 16-year-old Zakhara came to the Los Angeles premiere of the film “The Eternals” in her mother’s evening dress. In a gray Elie Saab outfit embroidered with rhinestones, Angelina shone at the Academy Awards in 2014. Jolie came to her with her husband Brad Pitt, and they became one of the most beautiful couples of the ceremony. By the way, 2014 was a special year for the couple: it was then that they decided to get married and were preparing for the wedding.

Angelina shone in this outfit in Los Angeles in 2019 during the promotional campaign for the second part of “Maleficent”. Photo: EAST NEWS

Angelina has already spoken out about the fact that her daughters decided to give a second life to her outfits. Jolie admitted that she encourages girls to first look for images in her dressing room.

– I’m just glad! Usually I tell them: “Just take this dress and play it better than I ever did. Now it’s your turn, said the star.

Shiloh blooms before our eyes. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

We will remind, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie broke up five years ago. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from her husband after an altercation on a private jet when a drunken Pitt hit his eldest son Maddox during an altercation. After that, the guardianship authorities initiated an investigation. Pitt received treatment for alcoholism and a course of family psychotherapy.

The youngest daughter of Jolie and Pitt is 12-year-old Vivienne. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

The artist achieved the right to see the heirs, however, the divorce and custody of children litigation dragged on for many years. Only at the end of May 2021, Brad received the right to joint custody. Angelina disagreed with this court decision and appealed. According to independent lawyers, over the five years of the divorce proceedings, the ex-spouses have spent both legal costs and lawyers’ services millions of dollars.