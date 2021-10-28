Ornella’s sister Muti arrested for drug trafficking

https://ria.ru/20211028/italiya-1756622676.html

ROME, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Italian actress Claudia Rivelli, who is Ornella Muti’s older sister, was arrested as part of a major law enforcement operation to combat the illegal trade in synthetic drugs, Corriere della Sera reported. psychoactive substances “through the dark web. Eleven defendants in this case were taken into custody, 28 were placed under house arrest. According to the investigation materials, the leaders of the criminal group involved in international drug trafficking invested illegal proceeds in cryptocurrency. According to the newspaper, 71-year-old Rivelli was among the persons placed under house arrest. In mid-September, Italian law enforcement officers arrested the actress after three bottles of Gbl (gamma-butyrolactone), commonly referred to as the “rape drug”, were found in her home in Rome. In her testimony, the woman stated then that she was using this liquid to clean silver. At the same time, it was found that Rivelli regularly, under the guise of shampoo, sent Gbl by mail to her son, who permanently resides in London. In September, the actress was released.

