Oscar 2021 who won: photo award winners

The Oscar ceremony in 2021 turned out to be not very stellar, but bright enough: celebrities gave a lot of emotions and great shots
Brad Pitt poses for photographers before the Oscars
Paul Racy, Academy Award-nominated Best Supporting Actor for Sound of Metal, and Liz Hanley Racy. “Sound of Metal” received two statuettes – for the best editing and the best sound
Chloe Zhao, who received two honorary awards at once – for the best film “The Land of the Nomads” and as the best director
Charming Harrison Ford appeared among the hosts
Popular American actress, singer, dancer and model Zendaya on the Oscar red carpet
Daniel Kaluuya won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor
Emirald Fennell, winner of the Best Original Screenplay for A Promising Young Woman, did not expect to be captured by the camera
British-American director Martin Desmond Rowe (left) and American comedian Travon Free at the Academy Awards
Yoon Yeo Jung, Oscar Winner for Best Supporting Actress, couldn’t contain her emotions
Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues Award Winning Makeup and Hairstyle Awards
American actress Laura Derne at the Academy Awards
Popular American make-up artist Claudia Stolz applauds the announcement of the nominees for the Makeup and Hairstyle category
John Baptiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Winners of the Best Original Soundtrack Award for “Soul”
But Anthony Hopkins, who won the Oscar for Best Actor, the ceremony … slept and found out about his victory only the next morning
Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, My Octopus Teacher Documentary Award Winners, and Marlee Matlin (middle)
British actress Olivia Coleman nominated for Best Actress
French playwright Florian Zeller (right), Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay (Father)
Renee Zellweger at the presentation of the Oscar statuette
The team of directors and producers that created the best film of the Oscar – 2021 – “The Land of the Nomads”
Holly Barry on the Oscar red carpet
