Oscar 2021 who won: photo award winners

Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Halle Berry: how the Oscars went in 2021

Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Halle Berry: how the Oscars went in 2021

The brightest photos from the Oscar award ceremony – vivid emotions and the best shots

14:21 04/26/2021 (updated: 13:53 05/31/2021)

The Oscar ceremony in 2021 turned out to be not very stellar, but bright enough: celebrities gave a lot of emotions and great shots

Brad Pitt poses for photographers before the Oscars

Brad Pitt poses for photographers before the Oscars

Paul Racy, Academy Award-nominated Best Supporting Actor for Sound of Metal, and Liz Hanley Racy. “Sound of Metal” received two statuettes – for the best editing and the best sound

Paul Racy, Academy Award-nominated Best Supporting Actor for Sound of Metal, and Liz Hanley Racy. “Sound of Metal” received two statuettes – for the best editing and the best sound

Chloe Zhao, who received two honorary awards at once – for the best film “The Land of the Nomads” and as the best director

Chloe Zhao, who received two honorary awards at once – for the best film “The Land of the Nomads” and as the best director

Charming Harrison Ford appeared among the hosts

Charming Harrison Ford appeared among the hosts

Popular American actress, singer, dancer and model Zendaya on the Oscar red carpet

Popular American actress, singer, dancer and model Zendaya on the Oscar red carpet

Daniel Kaluuya won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Emirald Fennell, winner of the Best Original Screenplay for A Promising Young Woman, did not expect to be captured by the camera

Emirald Fennell, winner of the Best Original Screenplay for A Promising Young Woman, did not expect to be captured by the camera

British-American director Martin Desmond Rowe (left) and American comedian Travon Free at the Academy Awards

British-American director Martin Desmond Rowe (left) and American comedian Travon Free at the Academy Awards

Yoon Yeo Jung, Oscar Winner for Best Supporting Actress, couldn’t contain her emotions

Yoon Yeo Jung, Oscar Winner for Best Supporting Actress, couldn’t contain her emotions

Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues Award Winning Makeup and Hairstyle Awards

Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues award winning makeup and hair team

American actress Laura Derne at the Academy Awards

American actress Laura Derne at the Academy Awards

Popular American make-up artist Claudia Stolz applauds the announcement of the nominees for the Makeup and Hairstyle category

Popular American make-up artist Claudia Stolz applauds the announcement of the nominees for the Makeup and Hairstyle category

John Baptiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Winners of the Best Original Soundtrack Award for “Soul”

John Baptiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Winners of the Best Original Soundtrack Award for “Soul”

But Anthony Hopkins, who won the Oscar for Best Actor, the ceremony … slept and found out about his victory only the next morning

But Anthony Hopkins, who won the Oscar for Best Actor, the ceremony … slept and found out about his victory only the next morning

Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, My Octopus Teacher Documentary Award Winners, and Marlee Matlin (middle)

Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, My Octopus Teacher Documentary Award Winners, and Marlee Matlin (middle)

British actress Olivia Coleman nominated for Best Actress

British actress Olivia Coleman nominated for Best Actress

French playwright Florian Zeller (right), Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay (Father)

French playwright Florian Zeller (right), Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay (Father)

Renee Zellweger at the presentation of the Oscar statuette

Renee Zellweger at the presentation of the Oscar statuette

The team of directors and producers that created the best film of the Oscar – 2021 – “The Land of the Nomads”

The team of directors and producers that created the best film of the Oscar – 2021 – “The Land of the Nomads”

Holly Barry on the Oscar red carpet

Holly Barry on the Oscar red carpet

