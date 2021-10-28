Paradoxical benefits of green tea named | News | News

The mechanism of the influence of green tea on the human body turned out to be much more complicated than it was commonly believed. Such conclusions were made by a group of scientists from the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. Their findings were published in a MedicalXpress press release.

Many experts have repeatedly stated the benefits of green tea. For example, it was said that it contains catechins, which slow down the aging process. These substances were believed to be antioxidants that prevent oxidative stress in the body caused by aggressive free oxygen radicals. From this it was concluded that they help to avoid damage to cells or DNA.

However, the researchers from Zurich carefully studied the effect of catechins on the nematode worm C. elegans. As a result of observations, they came to a sensational conclusion – green tea polyphenols do not suppress the oxidative process, but, on the contrary, initiate it.

“These are not antioxidants, but prooxidants that improve the body’s ability to defend itself, like a vaccine,” said the head of the research group, Professor Michael Ristow.

According to scientists, a short-term surge in oxidative stress allows the body to adapt to this harmful process and strengthen the protective capabilities of cells.

These studies showed that the catechins prolonged the life and improved the physical condition of the experimental nematodes. These conclusions can also be applied to humans, since the basic biochemical processes by which organisms neutralize free oxygen radicals are practically the same in all creatures.

However, Ristow recommended drinking green tea, since in black tea beneficial prooxidants are destroyed due to fermentation.

Earlier, on October 17, it was reported that green tea helps burn visceral fat during sleep, which accumulates around vital organs. Moreover, as noted by the scientists, after the research carried out, this unique property is not possessed by any tea, namely oolong tea. It contains a large amount of organic substances from the group of flavonoids – catechins.