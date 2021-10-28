Paradoxical benefits of green tea named

https://ria.ru/20211028/zelenyy-chay-1756627629.html
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The mechanism of action of green tea on the body turned out to be more complicated than it was thought. These conclusions were reached by a group of scientists from the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, who published the results of their research in the journal Aging. Many experts have repeatedly confirmed the benefits of green tea: for example, the drink contains catechins that slow down the aging process. These substances were thought to be antioxidants that prevent oxidative stress in the body caused by aggressive free oxygen radicals and thus help avoid damage to cells or DNA, but researchers from Zurich have carefully studied how catechins act on the nematode worm C. elegans. And they came to the paradoxical conclusion: instead of suppressing oxidative stress, green tea polyphenols contribute to it. “These are not antioxidants, but prooxidants that improve the body’s ability to defend itself, like a vaccine,” – explained the head of the research team, Professor Michael Ristow. According to the authors of the work, a short-term surge of oxidative stress allows the body to adapt to this harmful process and enhance the protective capabilities of cells. Experiments have shown that catechins prolonged life and improved the physical condition of experimental nematodes. The conclusions of scientists can be extended to humans, since the basic biochemical processes by which organisms neutralize free oxygen radicals are the same in almost all creatures. At the same time, Ristow recommended drinking green tea, since in black tea, useful prooxidants are destroyed due to fermentation.
Many experts have repeatedly confirmed the benefits of green tea: for example, the drink contains catechins that slow down the aging process. These substances were thought to be antioxidants that prevent oxidative stress in the body caused by aggressive free oxygen radicals, and thus help avoid damage to cells or DNA.
However, researchers from Zurich have carefully studied how catechins act on the nematode worm C. elegans. And they came to the paradoxical conclusion: instead of suppressing oxidative stress, green tea polyphenols contribute to it.
“These are not antioxidants, but prooxidants that improve the body’s ability to defend itself, like a vaccine,” – explained the head of the research team, Professor Michael Ristow. According to the authors of the work, a short-term surge in oxidative stress allows the body to adapt to this harmful process and enhance the protective capabilities of cells.
Experiments have shown that catechins prolonged life and improved the physical condition of experimental nematodes. The conclusions of scientists can be extended to humans, since the basic biochemical processes by which organisms neutralize free oxygen radicals are the same in almost all creatures. At the same time, Ristow recommended drinking green tea, since in black tea, useful prooxidants are destroyed due to fermentation.