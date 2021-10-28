Patriarch Kirill awarded Medvedev with the Order :: Society :: RBC

Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Dmitry Medvedev

(Photo: Sergei Vlasov / Press Service of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia)



Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia presented the Order of St. Sergius of Radonezh, II degree, to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev. A message about this was published on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

“In consideration of the aid to the Resurrection New Jerusalem Stavropegic Monastery and in connection with the 55th anniversary of his birth, the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church awarded Dmitry Medvedev the Order of St. Sergius of Radonezh, II degree,” the website says.

Conducting the awarding ceremony, the patriarch told Medvedev that he hoped that he would continue “to continue his multifaceted work, strengthening both the position of the Russian state and the Russian Orthodox Church and interacting for the benefit of our people.”

Medvedev is co-chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for the Restoration of the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery. The Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery is one of the male monasteries of the Russian Orthodox Church, which is located in the city of Istra near Moscow. In 1656 it was founded by Patriarch Nikon, who planned to recreate an exact likeness of the Church of the Resurrection of the Lord in Jerusalem in the vicinity of the capital.