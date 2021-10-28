“Payback” with Ben Affleck will receive a long-awaited sequel

The creators of the action movie about a brilliant accountant are going to shoot two more parts.

In 2016, the action movie “Reckoning” was released with Ben Affleck in the title role. Almost immediately after the release, there was talk about the filming of a sequel, but the filmmakers never got down to real action. Five years have passed, and only now director Gavin O’Connor announced that the second part is already in the works.

An interesting point: in order to launch the sequel to “Reckoning”, the director had to abandon the sequel to “Out of the Game” – another film with Affleck, released in 2020.

O’Connor spoke about this in a new interview, adding that the second “Payback” will be followed by a third. The sequel will focus on the brother of the protagonist, played by John Bernthal, and the triquel to both of them.

“So Bernthal will have more screen time in the second film. And then there will be a third film, I call it Rain Man on Steroids. The third film will be about two brothers, this strange couple. It will be a picture about brothers, ”the CinemaBlend portal quotes the director.

Recall that in the action movie “Reckoning” Affleck played an accountant who counts the money of the mafia. Since childhood, his hero suffers from a mental disorder, thanks to which he understands numbers more than people. However, counting criminal money is far from a safe job. Therefore, this economist is ready to take up arms and shoot well at any moment.

