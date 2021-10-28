Perm residents complain about the requirement for QR codes at points of issue of Internet orders. It is legal?

Since this week, the Perm Territory has expanded the spheres, which can only be entered by QR codes or vaccination certificates. At the same time, Perm residents began to complain that they could not pick up orders delivered to delivery points from online stores. In some locations, QR codes are only required if the customer wants to use the fitting room.

RIA Novosti, with reference to the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Perm Territory, clarifies that the requirement for issuing orders does not apply to QR codes, since their activity code is not related to trade in non-food products. At the same time, similar errors about the requirements of QR codes were recorded in some grocery stores.