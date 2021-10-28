PGNiG asked Gazprom to cut gas prices for Poland | News | News

The Polish company PGNiG is asking the Russian Gazprom to lower gas prices for the republic under the Yamal contract. This is stated in the message of the company, published on Thursday, October 28.

“PGNiG continues its efforts to revise the terms of prices for natural gas supplies under a long-term contract with Gazprom,” the statement said.

The Polish company indicated that on October 28 PGNiG sent a letter to Gazprom and Gazprom Export, which amends the company’s application from November 2020.

The letter refers to a change in the price of gas supplied in accordance with the agreement on the sale and purchase of natural gas to Poland dated September 25, 1996 (under the Yamal contract). PGNiG asked Gazprom to lower prices so that “the current market situation can be taken into account in the process of renegotiating conditions.”

In November last year, Poland also demanded that Gazprom cut prices for Russian gas. It was noted that in accordance with the Yamal contract, each party can request a revision of price terms once every three years.

After that, the Russian company offered PGNiG to revise the prices for gas supplied under the Yamal contract upward. As the expert of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Igor Yushkov explained, Poland is abusing its right to revise the price.

According to him, since Warsaw continued in its lawsuits to indicate that gas on the spot was cheaper than that of Gazprom, and on this basis it is necessary to revise the price, Gazprom, with its proposal to raise prices, used the same argument to another period when its gas was cheaper than on the spot market.

Thus, Gazprom has demonstrated the double standards of Europeans, and Poles in particular, the expert emphasized.