Poles Appreciate PGNiG’s Request to Reduce Gas Prices | News | News

Readers of the Polish edition of Interia appreciated the request of the Polish company PGNiG, directed to the Russian Gazprom, to reduce gas prices. According to web users, such a request is “real arrogance.”

Earlier that day, PGNiG sent a letter to Gazprom and Gazprom Export, which amended the company’s November 2020 application. The company asked Gazprom to lower prices so that “the current market situation can be taken into account in the process of revising the conditions.”

“This is probably the height of our insolence to whine about a price cut for no reason. PGNiG should be ashamed, because we have liquefied gas from Uncle Sam (personified image of the USA – Ed.), ”Wrote the commentator under the nickname marek.

According to him, Poland can profitably sell gas on the European market, and “not beg Russia on its knees.”

However, other Internet users drew attention to the pointlessness of denying the fact that the Russian side has the largest gas reserves in the world. The commentator under the nickname pytanka indicated that there is no point in revising gas prices at Poland’s request, since the gas supply contract will soon expire.

Then, according to the reader’s assumption, Poland will buy the same Russian gas on the European Union (EU) exchange at cosmic prices.

“There is a tendency in the Polish media to publish only negative news about Russia. As a result, the Poles get the impression that Russia is destroying itself, and if not today, then tomorrow it will fall apart <...> Poles absolutely do not know the true state of affairs, “another commentator concluded.

Earlier that day, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said that the request of the Polish company PGNiG to reduce gas prices looks very strange. According to him, no matter what decision is made, there will be no gratitude from Warsaw.

In November 2020, Poland also demanded that Gazprom cut prices for Russian gas. It was noted that in accordance with the Yamal contract, each party can request a revision of price terms once every three years.

After that, the Russian company offered PGNiG to revise the prices for gas supplied under the Yamal contract upward. As the expert of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Igor Yushkov explained, Poland is abusing its right to revise the price. According to him, since Warsaw continued in its lawsuits to indicate that gas on the spot was cheaper than that of Gazprom, and on this basis it is necessary to revise the price, Gazprom, with its proposal to raise prices, used the same argument to another period when its gas was cheaper than on the spot market.

Thus, Gazprom has demonstrated the double standards of Europeans, and Poles in particular, the expert emphasized.