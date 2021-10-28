Polish company PGNiG asked Gazprom to lower gas prices

https://ria.ru/20211028/gaz-1756682001.html

The Polish oil and gas concern PGNiG has sent a letter to Gazprom with a request to reduce the price of gas supplied to Poland. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

WARSAW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Polish oil and gas concern PGNiG sent a letter to Gazprom asking to reduce the price of gas supplied to Poland. PGNiG asks to amend the terms of the agreement dated September 25, 1996 and take into account the “current situation” with energy resources in the EU. “Recently, we have seen an unprecedented rise in prices for natural gas in the European wholesale market. This emergency is the basis for revising the price terms on which we buy fuel under the Yamal contract. In our opinion, there is room for reducing the price of gas supplied to us, “- said the head of PGNiG Pavel Maevsky. He added that the concern reserves the right to regard the letter to Gazprom as an “independent proposal to revise the contract price.” According to Mayevsky, this could lead to its reduction from November 1, 2021. The long-term agreement between PGNiG and Gazprom provides for the supply of up to ten billion cubic meters of gas to Poland per year. According to the so-called take-or-pay clause, the concern is obliged to buy at least 8.7 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The contract is valid until the end of 2022. The Polish leadership has repeatedly stated that it does not intend to extend it. Energy crisis in Europe Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, futures were trading at $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, but by the end of September they more than doubled, and on October 6 they jumped to a historic high of $ 1937. All this increases the cost of electricity for EU residents. Experts believe that the preconditions for this situation are low storage capacity on the continent, limited supply from suppliers and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia. Europe on October 13 began an active period of gas withdrawal from its UGS facilities. At the start of the season, the storage facilities were just over 78 percent full, 14 percentage points less than the five-year average. On the eve, Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to increase the volume of fuel pumped into European underground storage facilities. The head of the state corporation, Alexey Miller, said that it was ready for this. After that, the price of gas in Europe began to decline. At the opening of trading, the price of November futures fell by nine percent – to $ 950 per thousand cubic meters.

