Polka-dot dress and a modest smile: Salma Hayek again brought out her grown-up daughter Valentina

Salma Hayek with her daughter Valentina

Thanks to the promotion in support of the new superhero film “Eternal”, fans were able to see not only the five grown-up children of Angelina Jolie, but also how to consider the 14-year-old daughter of Salma Hayek and French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, whose fortune is estimated at 35 billion dollars.

Yesterday, 55-year-old Salma, along with her daughter Valentina, appeared at the premiere of “The Eternals” in London. For this release, the girl chose a short black dress with white polka dots, which she complemented with black sandals. Valentina behaved rather modestly, smiled shyly and seemed a little shy of the numerous camera flashes.

Fortunately, there was always a stellar mother nearby, who, over the years of her career, had already become accustomed to increased attention from the press. Salma gently held her daughter by the waist and sometimes whispered something in her ear: apparently, she encouraged her daughter and urged her to relax a little. By the way, judging by Valentina’s outfit, she is a fan of the feminine print in small peas, because at the premiere of “The Eternals” in Los Angeles, she appeared in a similar dress.

Salma Hayek with daughter Valentina at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Eternals”

Salma Hayek with daughter Valentina at the premiere of “The Eternals” in London

Recall that Valentina was a long-awaited child for a Hollywood actress. In her interviews, she admitted that by the age of forty she had almost lost hope of knowing the joy of motherhood. However, a meeting with French entrepreneur François-Henri Pinault radically changed her life. In 2007, their daughter Valentina was born (Salma was 41 at that time), and two years later the couple legalized their relationship. Pino, in addition to daughter Valentina, has four children from previous relationships, including a 15-year-old son from model Linda Evangelista.