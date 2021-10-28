President of Taiwan announced the presence of US soldiers on the island :: Politics :: RBC

Officially, US troops left Taiwan in 1979, CNN notes. In early November 2020, the naval command of Taiwan announced the arrival of the US military, who would train soldiers of the Taiwanese army for several weeks, a few days later the Ministry of Defense of the republic denied this information. As reported by the Taiwan News portal, the Pentagon said that the information about the presence of the US Marines on the island was “inaccurate”, but did not explain which data was incorrectly transmitted.

In early October, the Ministry of Defense of Taiwan announced a record crossing of the country’s borders by Chinese aircraft – on October 2, 39 Chinese military aircraft entered the airspace. A day earlier, 38 Chinese aircraft crossed the border. In particular, the department mentioned 14 fourth-generation J-16 fighters, one KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft and four Su-30s.

On October 22, US President Joe Biden answered in the affirmative when asked if the US was ready to support Taiwan in the event of aggression from China. “Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” Biden said, noting that the US is not seeking a cold war with China. Biden also stressed that Washington has the most powerful military in history.

China called on the US to “immediately end” all official contacts with Taiwan and to follow the “one China” principle. “There is only one China in the world, and the PRC government is the only legitimate government representing all of China,” the PRC embassy in the United States emphasized.

Tawan and mainland China split in 1949 during the civil war. Beijing considers the island to be part of China, Washington recognizes China’s sovereignty over the island, but considers Taiwan’s status unresolved.