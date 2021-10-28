https://ria.ru/20211028/prava-1756612263.html

President of the Constitutional Court said about the danger of invasion of human rights in a pandemic

The President of the Constitutional Court announced the danger of an invasion of human rights during a pandemic – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

President of the Constitutional Court said about the danger of invasion of human rights in a pandemic

In the context of increasing terrorist activity, socio-economic, environmental crises and pandemics, the danger of an arbitrary invasion of the sphere of RIA Novosti increases, 10/28/2021

2021-10-28T08: 30

2021-10-28T08: 30

2021-10-28T10: 38

society

Valery Zorkin

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/154787/83/1547878364_0-0:2571:1447_1920x0_80_0_0_60e4b25086107709a4d02dab3e5b5f7a.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. In the context of increasing terrorist activity, socio-economic, environmental crises and pandemics, the danger of an arbitrary invasion of the sphere of human rights is growing, said Chairman of the Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin. He expressed this opinion in the article “Under the Sign of the Basic Law” published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta. Zorkin stated that in practice the solution to the question of the measure of human freedom largely depends on the interpretation of the third part of Article 55 of the Constitution. “According to this provision,” the rights and freedoms of a person and citizen can be limited by federal law only to the extent necessary in order to protect the foundations of the constitutional order, morality, health, rights and legitimate interests of others, to ensure the defense of the country and the security of the state. “Such a general formulation is fraught with the danger of an unjustifiably broad interpretation,” Zorkin points out. There is a great temptation to limit the rights and freedoms to the maximum. , but this easier way is not always correct, the author of the article emphasizes. In this regard, the Constitutional Court has developed several rules. They are based on the second part of Article 55 of the Basic Law. It states that the country should not issue laws that diminish or abolish the rights and freedoms of a citizen. “Diminishing,” explains Zorkin, does not mean a limitation, but a belittling of meaning.

https://ria.ru/20210707/putin-1740213268.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/154787/83/1547878364_0:032571:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_c8668c8d1584fbe21a31c5ded7f0871f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, valery zorkin, russia