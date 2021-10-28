prices in Russia – Autoreview

The Cheryexeed brand existed on the Russian market for only a year, and during this time we have sold more than 2500 Cheryexeed TXL crossovers. Now parent company Chery is ditching the dual brand and is promoting the original Exeed brand in China, which has been in use in China since 2018. The firstborn was the restyled Exeed TXL crossover.

The updated model appeared on the Chinese market more than a year ago, but it got to us without any special changes. The crossover has new bumpers, a radiator grill and wheels. With a different tail, the length of the car increased by a symbolic 5 mm (up to 4780 mm), but all body panels and main optics are the same. The ground clearance has not changed: passport 210 mm.

But the interior is completely new: even the position of the door handles and window regulator keys has changed. The front panel now has two combined 12.3-inch screens: one is responsible for the devices, and the second displays the media system, both support a resolution of 1920 × 720 pixels. On the center console there is a touchscreen climate control unit with two rotating handles (some Chery models already have this). The transmission selector is now miniature.

All equipment is the same. In Russia, the Exeed TXL crossover is offered only with a 1.6 TGDI gasoline turbo four, which produces 186 hp. and 275 Nm. The transmission has a seven-speed Getrag “robot” with two “wet” clutches, and the standard all-wheel drive – with a BorgWarner multi-plate clutch on the rear axle. Acceleration time to “hundreds” – 9.8 s, maximum speed – 185 km / h.

As before, there are two configurations to choose from, but they have become noticeably richer. Basic Luxury has six airbags, leather interior, electric front seats, dual-zone climate control, heating of all seats, steering wheel and windshield, engine start button, fifth door servo, LED headlights, all-round cameras, parking sensors “in a circle”, sensors light and rain, cruise control, 18-inch wheels and a set of electronic assistants.

The Flagship package also includes a panoramic roof, front seat ventilation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and traffic sign recognition systems, Sony audio system, multi-color interior lighting and 19-inch wheels.

Equipment 1.6T 4WD DCT7 Luxury RUB 2,699,900 Flagship RUB 2,899,900

Of course, the price of cars went up, and at once by almost 400 thousand rubles. If the pre-reform Cheryexeed TXL in recent months cost 2.3-2.5 million rubles, then they ask for at least 2.7 million for the updated Exeed TXL. The range expansion is ahead: the full-size Exeed VX crossover will enter our market by the end of the year, followed by compact Exeed LX.