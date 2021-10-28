Prospects for interoperability between blockchains in the Polkadot network

The top 15 by market capitalization includes the Polkadot and Cosmos projects. Both protocols are interaction protocols whose investment potential has not been fully accepted by investors. However, analysts believe this will change as Ethereum’s competitors continue to evolve and the need for blockchain interoperability will grow, especially if the Polkadot parachain network is expected to be fully functional by November 11th.

Parachains are also called “Layer 1” (L1), meaning blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum or Solana that can be implemented on the Polkadot platform and can interoperate. The Polkadot system requires these parachains to win an auction through community voting in order to operate in the Polkadot ecosystem. The Polkadot token, DOT, will serve as the currency that the community will use as capital to vote for a particular “parachain”.

Most of these auctions were previously launched on Kusama, a test version of the Polkadot blockchain, to test the functionality before being implemented on Polkadot. Millions of dollars have been raised through crowdsourcing on Kusama to implement the blockchain on the Polkadot platform. Analysts are expecting a similar pattern when the community votes in favor to launch parachains on Polkadot in November.

Meanwhile, with no interoperability platforms in place yet, scalable solutions such as StarkEX, Arbitrum, and Optimism, also known as L2, thrive. In the third quarter, they grew by 592%, and their total value is estimated at $ 2.5 billion. The exception in this category was Arbitrum, which grew by a staggering 1,547,253.8% from $ 92,000 in June to more than $ 1 billion by the end of the third quarter.

Scalability solutions are likely to keep up with this pace of adoption as more applications integrate and improve these solutions with updates, optimizations and better access to the cryptocurrency user base, such as the upcoming launch of StarkNet on the mainnet.

Simply put, these L2s combine transactions and settle them on the Ethereum network at a later point in time. This method eliminates computation and storage in Ethereum – and as such helps to increase throughput to 20,000 transactions per second per penny for transaction fees, compared to over $ 30 for a simple token transfer on the Ethereum network.

Ethereum’s current throughput for complex transactions on DeFi is capped at 15 transactions per second. By analogy, Ethereum is similar to Fedwire, which handles commercial banking transactions, while L2 are commercial banks that provide consumer-focused services.

Overall, this is great news for the entire crypto industry as the crypto infrastructure is heading in the right direction. This will mean that next year we will finally see more interoperability between blockchains and improve user experience. This will unlock the full potential of the next generation of internet services that we are already seeing in the following sectors: financial services (DeFi) and media, arts and games (NFT).