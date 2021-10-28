Purple blush has taken over TikTok. What does Rihanna have to do with it?

The right shade of blush is the key to a healthy looking face. But who would think to choose purple for everyday makeup?

Lots of Tiktokers and Rihanna. The Cheeks Out collection of cream blushes appeared back in the spring of 2020, but the purple shade has become relevant only now. Why such success is not the most popular product?

A close-up of the product appeared on Fenty Beauty’s Instagram with the caption: “So the bad girls say purple blush is the season’s thing!” So the shade Drama Cla $$ burst into trends.

In fact, purple can be your best friend when used correctly. Especially it is worth looking at the owners of yellow skin tone – the shade will help to achieve a deeper color. And on porcelain, the creamy product will open with a fresh frosty blush.

Blogger Glamwithsuzan complements the purple blush with matching arrows and a pink highlighter.

Missdarcei brushes to the very top of the cheekbones for an instant fresh look.

Txmusthaves demonstrates how cool the shade reveals itself on the yellow undertones.

And don’t forget, purple blush won’t look as radically bright on skin as it does in a jar. So it’s time to try something new!