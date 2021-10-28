Pushkov ridiculed Poland’s reaction to the EU fine

https://ria.ru/20211028/pushkov-1756604408.html

Pushkov opened the eyes of the Poles

Pushkov ridiculed Poland’s reaction to the fine from the EU – Russia news today

Pushkov opened the eyes of the Poles

Senator Alexei Pushkov commented on Poland’s reaction on his Twitter to the decision of the European Court of Justice, which ordered Warsaw to pay a fine of one million euros in … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Senator Aleksey Pushkov commented on Poland's reaction to the decision of the European Court of Justice, which ordered Warsaw to pay a fine of one million euros per day until the abolition of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court. In July, the EU Court demanded the termination of the work of the chamber, which, according to the European Commission, threatens independence and impartiality. judges. On Wednesday, Warsaw was ordered to pay a million euros per day to the EC as a fine for failure to comply with this decision. In Poland, the actions of Brussels were criticized. Thus, the Deputy Minister of Justice of the country Sebastian Caleta called the EU decision usurpation and blackmail. According to Pushkov, Poland's resentment over the European Court's decision is "somewhat feigned." Warsaw did not know where they entered? " He asked. As the senator noted, the European Union is proving to Warsaw that "you can't be a little pregnant." "Poland will have to prove the opposite," concluded Pushkov.

Poland

