Putin will be shown the requests of Khabensky and Khamatova because of the law on foreign agents :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / TASS



The appeal of the heads of charitable foundations with a request not to include non-profit organizations in the list of foreign agents, which was signed by the founder of the Podari Zhizn charity foundation Chulpan Khamatova and the founder of the Konstantin Khabensky Foundation, will be shown to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was told by his press secretary Dmitry Peskov during a briefing, the correspondent of RBC reports.

“The president hasn’t seen this appeal yet. Of course, this appeal will be included in all reports. It will be brought to the attention of the head of state, ”Peskov said. He stressed that he has no information about Putin’s position on this matter.

Peskov noted that Putin had already commented on the subject of law enforcement of the law on foreign agents at the recent Valdai Forum. Then the president spoke about the need to understand the law enforcement practice of this law.

Khabensky and Bekmambetov asked Putin to change the law on foreign agents



The Ministry of Justice began to recognize organizations that receive funding from abroad and conduct political activities as foreign agents since 2012. Two years later, the president signed a law on their compulsory inclusion in the register. Since October, the Ministry of Justice has acquired the right to recognize as foreign agents those NPOs that receive money or property from Russian legal entities whose beneficial owners are foreigners or stateless persons. The heads of non-profit organizations were obliged to provide reports on the events held.