Residents of Kabul announced an increase in cases of robberies and kidnappings

Residents of Kabul complain of an increase in the number of armed robberies since the Taliban came to power *, TOLO News reported.

2021-10-27T23: 00

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Residents of Kabul complain of an increase in the number of armed robberies after the Taliban came to power *, TOLO News reported. “Contrary to our expectations, robberies and kidnappings, unfortunately, still occur and are not prevented,” a resident of the Afghan capital told the TV channel. named Shuja. Another Kabulian, Mohammad Yunus, confirmed that robberies are taking place, although everyone expected a significant decrease in such cases under the Taliban. Residents of the capital urge the current authorities to take action against criminal elements and their activities, the channel notes. In turn, the representative of the Afghan Ministry of Internal Affairs Said Khosti said that over the past two weeks more than 100 people were arrested in the country, including in cases of robbery and kidnapping. In early August, Taliban * militants intensified their offensive against Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * Terrorist organization banned in Russia

