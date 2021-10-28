Riots and pogroms took place in a Kazakh village – Gazeta.Ru

A fight between schoolchildren took place in the village of Pidzhim in Kazakhstan, the conflict escalated into riots with pogroms. It is reported by “Sputnik Kazakhstan” with reference to the police department of the Almaty region.

The settlement where the fight broke out is located near the border with China.

“At the remote control 102 at 20.00 on October 27, information was received that in the village of Pidzhim, about 30 people gathered near the house of one of the participants in the fight between schoolchildren,” the department explained.

Later, rioters broke windows in several private houses and damaged cars.

Police officers opened a criminal case, investigative actions continue.

ANC spokeswoman Maya Bekbaeva denied rumors that an interethnic conflict could be the cause of the clashes.

“Local residents – both Kazakhs and Uighurs – have been living together for many years, they are friends and neighbors, they all sincerely want peace and tranquility,” she said.

As it turned out, shortly before the riots, a 16-year-old student with bodily injuries was taken to the hospital from the school. There was a verbal skirmish between the two students, which then turned into a fight. Now the injured schoolboy is in serious condition.

Earlier in Kazakhstan, a man who beat a small child was video…