Rolls-Royce Ghost received “the blackest body in the world” and a 600-horsepower engine :: Autonews

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a special version of the new generation Ghost sedan, which has become part of the Black Badge brand line. The car received a unique body paint and a more powerful engine compared to the standard model. The buyer is offered the opportunity to choose from more than 44 thousand body colors. At the same time, the British jokingly note that most customers prefer “the darkest shade of black that exists in the automotive industry.”

During painting, the body is first covered with a special white base, and then a static charge is applied to it. After that, 45 kg of paint is sprayed over it and sent to drying. It is then covered with two coats of clear lacquer, which is hand polished by a team of four specialists. This creates the signature lacquer finish with a grand piano effect. In addition, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge has received special 21-inch rims with rims consisting of twenty layers of carbon fiber and hubs made of aircraft-grade aluminum.