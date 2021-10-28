Rolls-Royce Ghost received “the blackest body in the world” and a 600-horsepower engine :: Autonews

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a special version of the new generation Ghost sedan, which has become part of the Black Badge brand line. The car received a unique body paint and a more powerful engine compared to the standard model.
The buyer is offered the opportunity to choose from more than 44 thousand body colors. At the same time, the British jokingly note that most customers prefer “the darkest shade of black that exists in the automotive industry.”
During painting, the body is first covered with a special white base, and then a static charge is applied to it. After that, 45 kg of paint is sprayed over it and sent to drying. It is then covered with two coats of clear lacquer, which is hand polished by a team of four specialists. This creates the signature lacquer finish with a grand piano effect.
In addition, the Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge has received special 21-inch rims with rims consisting of twenty layers of carbon fiber and hubs made of aircraft-grade aluminum.
The interior of the car is trimmed with turquoise leather, as well as carbon and wood inserts. The ceiling traditionally has the effect of a starry sky, which is achieved thanks to approximately 1,500 individual fiber optic elements.
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge is powered by an upgraded 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, which boosted its output from 671 hp. with. and 850 Nm of torque up to 600 forces and 900 newton meters. The engine is paired with a retuned 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.
Cars are already available for order. Prices for the new Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge are discussed individually with each customer. Presumably, such a sedan will cost at least 400 thousand euros (about 33 million rubles).
