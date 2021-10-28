Rosneft is preparing a new strategy with an emphasis on adaptation to the energy transition

Rosneft is developing a new strategy with an emphasis on adapting the company to the challenges of the energy transition, said Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin during a speech at the XIV Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.
“We are currently developing a new strategy for the company, the main priorities of which will be adapting to the challenges of the energy transition and integrating the green agenda into business,” Sechin said at a special session “Reliable Energy and the Global Energy Transition”.
According to the head of Rosneft, in 2020 Rosneft’s “green” investments exceeded $ 580 million, and the volume of emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere decreased by 14%. Over the past three years, the company has improved its energy efficiency by 15%: this made it possible to prevent emissions of 4 million tons of CO2-equivalent.
Sechin stressed that the environmental and climate agenda should not undermine the security of humanity with energy resources and create risks of slowing down socio-economic development.
“The energy transition process must be balanced, economically determined and socially responsible. The world community should develop a unified approach to the global climate problem and stimulate the development and exchange of technologies to reduce emissions, and not look for the culprit and not use unilateral protectionist measures that increase the already significant gap in energy security between developed and developing countries, ”said the head Rosneft.
According to him, it is important that the stimulation of green energy does not replace its real economic efficiency and takes into account emissions along the entire chain: from the production of metals to the disposal of equipment for wind and solar power plants, batteries and electric vehicles. “Only a reasonable balance between traditional and renewable energy can ensure sustainable long-term growth of the global economy,” said the head of the company.
At the same time, Sechin assessed the prospects for renewable energy. According to him, even in the long term, such energy sources will not be able to completely replace traditional resources. The belief in the possibility of renewable energy has not yet been supported by reliable technologies: currently, research and the search for new, less energy-intensive and toxic materials for energy production and storage are required. Without serious development of new technologies and materials, the energy transition will remain a pipe dream, stressed the head of Rosneft.
“Climate pressure is already having a negative impact on the energy sector. If in 2011-2015. the world’s leading oil and gas companies invested an average of $ 16 billion a year in exploration, but last year the cost of replenishing hydrocarbon reserves fell three times to $ 5 billion. As a result, the level of replenishment of oil and gas reserves in the world has been decreasing for the fourth year in a row and the risks of supply shortages they are already being included in prices, negatively affecting the incomes of European and world consumers, ”Sechin said.
He noted that the volume of investments in oil and gas projects around the world in 2021 will be two times lower than in 2014 due to the uncertainty about long-term demand and oil prices. According to JP Morgan, if the volume of investments remains at the current level, then by 2030 their accumulated deficit will reach $ 600 billion. Insufficient investments are already creating risks for the stability of long-term supply of demand for oil and gas, Sechin said.
“The energy transition should be based not on the demands of climate activists, but on real economic laws, to provide income on investment and long-term growth in value while meeting the demand for energy resources and reducing emissions,” said the head of Rosneft.