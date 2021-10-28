Rosneft is preparing a new strategy with an emphasis on adaptation to the energy transition

At the same time, Sechin assessed the prospects for renewable energy. According to him, even in the long term, such energy sources will not be able to completely replace traditional resources. The belief in the possibility of renewable energy has not yet been supported by reliable technologies: currently, research and the search for new, less energy-intensive and toxic materials for energy production and storage are required. Without serious development of new technologies and materials, the energy transition will remain a pipe dream, stressed the head of Rosneft.