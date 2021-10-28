https://ria.ru/20211028/meropriyatiya-1756762545.html

Rospotrebnadzor has increased the number of visitors to events using QR codes

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Rospotrebnadzor allowed to increase the number of visitors to public events up to 70% of the capacity of the premises in the presence of QR codes. The corresponding decree of the chief sanitary doctor of Russia is published on the portal of legal information. “An increase in the number of participants of events up to 70% of the design capacity of the indoor space in which the event is held is allowed provided that the following conditions are met: admission to the event of persons with a QR code, & lt; … & gt; the availability of a QR code for all employees involved in ensuring the event, “the document says. It is emphasized that the decision to hold mass events is taken by the regional authorities. highs in the number of deaths and new cases of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 1,159 patients with COVID-19 have died in the country, the number of infected has increased by 40,096. Due to the increase in the incidence, Vladimir Putin declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7. The regions received the right to introduce them earlier and extend them. Rospotrebnadzor advised to reduce the number of contacts, spend time at home, and also – for those who have not yet done so – to get vaccinated. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova previously suggested the practice of using QR codes after November 7, including at facilities that will open after a non-working period. The authorities remind that vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

