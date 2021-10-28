https://ria.ru/20211028/pozhilye-1756604690.html

Rospotrebnadzor told who is most often sick with COVID-19

Rospotrebnadzor told who is most often sick with COVID-19

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Most often, the elderly are sick with coronavirus in Russia, among people over 65, the number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to grow, the Deputy Director of the FBUN MNIIEM named after V.I. G.N. Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor, Doctor of Medical Sciences Tatyana Ruzhentsova. Earlier, the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko stated that the bulk of all Russians who are sick with coronavirus are people who have not been vaccinated. In mid-October, Murashko reported that 42% of people over the age of 60 were vaccinated against the coronavirus. In Russia, in recent weeks, there has been a difficult situation with the coronavirus. In particular, on Wednesday, the maximum number of deaths from COVID-19 was updated – 1,123 patients died per day. The total number of cases has risen to 8 352 601. Vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

Russia

