Roszdravnadzor will check the Tomsk covidarium, where the grandson under the guise of a doctor took care of his grandmother

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

Roszdravnadzor will check the organization of medical care in a covid hospital deployed at the base of medical unit No. 2. In this hospital, the grandson of one of the patients took care of her for three days. The man said that patients with covidaria do not receive proper care.

“The territorial body of Roszdravnadzor in the Tomsk region began checking the organization of medical care for patients in the respiratory hospital of the medical unit No. 2. The reason for the organization of supervisory measures was a video circulated in the media with facts of inadequate patient care,” Roszdravnadzor said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Tomsk entered the covid hospital of the medical unit No. 2 under the guise of a doctor, wearing a protective suit. The man did this to check the condition of his grandmother, who was recently hospitalized with pneumonia. The woman has Alzheimer’s disease, she does not walk or speak, lives on liquid food. Tomich was able to calmly go inside and stayed there for three days. The man claims that “the situation in the hospital is terrible,” that the hospital “does not wash bedridden patients.”

The medical unit No. 2 did not comment on this situation in any way. Alena Levko, Deputy Governor for Social Policy, initiated a service audit.

The editors of vtomske.ru ask residents of Tomsk to take care of their health, limit social contacts and, if possible, stay at home. Take care of yourself!