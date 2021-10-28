RusHydro was unable to transfer software import substitution to a Cypriot offshore company. The new applicant is a Russian company “in a financial crisis”

The state company RusHydro will be forced to reconsider the applications of applicants for the implementation of the 350 millionth project associated with the abandonment of IBM and Microsoft Excel software in favor of Russian software. At the first study of them, the state customer refused admission to everyone, except for the company owned by the Cypriot structure. After that, the unlawfulness of the rejection of its application to the FAS was proved by the Ulyanovsk firm, whose financial condition had previously been assessed as “crisis”.



Cancellation of the results of the tender “RusHydro”

As CNews found out, the state group RusHydro, which unites more than 60 hydroelectric power plants in our country, was deprived of the opportunity to sign an agreement with the only admitted bidder to create an enterprise fund and asset management system (AFAP) on the Russian software platform.

Recall that the state customer announced its 350 millionth thematic tender on July 9, 2021. He accepted applications from applicants until July 27, leaving himself two months to think about – until September 28.

The created information system is designed to combine the management of a number of processes, many of which are now automated on the American IBM Maximo software, and partially controlled “manually” in Microsoft Excel tables. As an alternative domestic solution, the customer explicitly (indicating the name in the TK) chose the Axiom platform of the Interprokom company for the project.

Judging by the minutes of the tender commission dated September 15, 2021, five companies submitted bids for the competition, four of which were rejected for various reasons. Among them was the proposal of the aforementioned “Interprokom”, as well as the applications of the “daughter” of IBS – “IBS expertise”, the Moscow company “Unis Labs Solutions” and the Ulyanovsk organization LLC “Tsifrovaya razvitiya” (Forest Valley firm).

RusHydro was forced to reconsider the applications of applicants for the IBM software replacement project in favor of the Russian platform (in the photo: Sayano-Shushenskaya HPP; part of RusHydro)

Compliance of the application with the tender documentation was established only for LLC “Kontroltugou.ru” (Ctrl2GO) registered in Moscow on March 29, 2019. The company positions itself as one of the largest providers of data analysis solutions in Russia and specializes in the development and implementation of digital products in industry. According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, the sole founder of the organization is the Limited Liability Company Holding Kontroltugou Limited (Cyprus).

The rejection of her application did not suit Digital Development, she complained about the actions of the state customer to the FAS, and the antimonopoly authority sided with her. Having considered the complaint, the regulator ordered RusHydro to cancel the previously drawn up tender protocols and set a new date for consideration of applications.

Now the bids of the applicants will be re-evaluated on November 8, 2021, and the summing up of the tender results has been postponed to November 15.

At the time of publication of this material, representatives of RusHydro were unable to explain to CNews within three working days whether the three remaining rejected participants had the opportunity to adjust their applications so that the tender commission could also consider them. Note that there is no information about complaints on their behalf in the FAS card file. The amounts of commercial offers of applications are not presented in the public domain.

What did not suit “RusHydro”

As follows from the now canceled protocol of the work of the tender committee, the application for Digital Development was rejected for two reasons. The first was that the customer, based on the results of an additional examination, revealed arithmetic errors in the estimates.

The second reason: “according to the results of the assessment of financial and economic stability, carried out on the basis of the accounting (financial) statements provided in the application for the last completed 2020 and the previous financial year, this participant has a financial crisis.”

It can be concluded from the protocol that the customer carried out an additional examination in relation to this fact, but the claim remained.

“It is not possible to correctly check the financial condition (stability), using the data of the accounting (financial) statements provided by the participant after the additional request, and the corrected Appendix No. 5 (accounting data), due to the fact that the participant, after the additional request, provided a copy of the simplified balance sheet for 2020 (including indicators for 2019) with a receipt for the receipt of a tax return and amended Appendix No. 5, which have internal contradictions, namely, according to the line code 1300 (capital and reserves) for 2020, which does not correspond to the procurement documentation, ”the minutes read.

According to Kontur.fokus, which operates financial statements of organizations prepared in accordance with Russian standards (RAS), Digital Development LLC at the end of 2020 showed revenue of 216.4 million rubles. with an increase of this indicator by 383% compared to the previous year. Net profit amounted to 918 thousand rubles.

As of October 27, 2021, there are no decisions of the Federal Tax Service to suspend any bank accounts.

The editors are awaiting comments from Digital Development on the findings of the tender commission.

At the same time, we note that the FAS did not recognize both of the above facts as legitimate reasons for rejecting the company’s application at the RusHydro tender. This was the reason for the issuance of an order to the state customer to revise the applications.

The scope of RusHydro’s activities

RusHydro Group positions itself as one of the largest Russian energy holdings, a leader in the production of energy based on renewable sources, developing generation based on the energy of water flows, sun, wind and geothermal energy.

According to the organization, as of December 31, 2020, the Russian Federation owns 61.7% of the authorized capital of PJSC RusHydro, VTB Bank – 12.95%, minority shareholders – 20.1%, the total number of outstanding shares – 439,288,905,849 (taking into account the registered authorized capital). The total number of RusHydro shareholders is 460,349.

The company’s shares are included in the first level quotation list and are traded on the Moscow Exchange (formerly the MICEX Stock Exchange). In July 2008 the Global Depositary Receipts program was launched, in July 2009 the receipts were admitted to circulation on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. In August 2009, the American Depositary Receipts program was launched.

In addition to hydroelectric power plants, the group unites thermal power plants and power grid assets in the Far East, as well as energy sales companies and research and design institutes. Also, RusHydro includes geothermal stations in Kamchatka, highly maneuverable capacities of the Zagorskaya pumped storage power plant (PSHPP) in the Moscow Region, which are used to equalize the daily unevenness of the electric load schedule. The installed capacity of power plants that are part of RusHydro is 38 GW.

In addition to operating existing facilities, RusHydro implements investment projects for the construction of hydroelectric power plants in various regions of Russia. The largest of them are the construction of the Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP (570 MW) in the Magadan Region and the Krasnogorsk SHPP (49.8 MW) in Karachay-Cherkessia.