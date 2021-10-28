Russia for the second day in a row updates the maximum deaths from Covid-19

Hospital

Photo author, Sergey Bobylev / TASS

On the eve of the non-working days announced in Russia by presidential decree, the authorities fix the maximum daily mortality from coronavirus for the entire time of the pandemic. At the same time, the daily increase in infections changed slightly and again turned out to be below the record 37 thousand.

During the day, 1,123 patients with Covid-19 died in Russia, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus reported. This is a record value, the previous maximum was recorded the day before, when the headquarters reported the death of 1,106 people. Prior to that, the maximum was reached on Saturday – 1,075 deaths. More than a thousand deaths per day in Russia have been recorded for the ninth day in a row.

Most of the deaths in Moscow – 91, in St. Petersburg – 74, in the Krasnodar Territory – 42. The day before there was the same three regions, and 86 deaths were recorded in the capital. At the end of June, more than 120 deaths were recorded in Moscow, approximately the same mortality was in St. Petersburg.

The headquarters estimates the total number of victims of the coronavirus at 233,898, however, Rosstat, which takes into account more deaths, previously calculated that over 400 thousand people have died in the country over the entire period, having become infected with the coronavirus.

