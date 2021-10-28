Russia for the second day in a row updates the maximum deaths from Covid-19

October 27, 2021

Photo author, Sergey Bobylev / TASS

On the eve of the non-working days announced in Russia by presidential decree, the authorities fix the maximum daily mortality from coronavirus for the entire time of the pandemic. At the same time, the daily increase in infections changed slightly and again turned out to be below the record 37 thousand.

During the day, 1,123 patients with Covid-19 died in Russia, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus reported. This is a record value, the previous maximum was recorded the day before, when the headquarters reported the death of 1,106 people. Prior to that, the maximum was reached on Saturday – 1,075 deaths. More than a thousand deaths per day in Russia have been recorded for the ninth day in a row.

Most of the deaths in Moscow – 91, in St. Petersburg – 74, in the Krasnodar Territory – 42. The day before there was the same three regions, and 86 deaths were recorded in the capital. At the end of June, more than 120 deaths were recorded in Moscow, approximately the same mortality was in St. Petersburg.

The headquarters estimates the total number of victims of the coronavirus at 233,898, however, Rosstat, which takes into account more deaths, previously calculated that over 400 thousand people have died in the country over the entire period, having become infected with the coronavirus.

The number of new cases in Russia relative to the previous day increased slightly – 36,582 against 36,446 the day before, and on Monday the previous maximum daily increase was recorded – 37,930 infections (on Sunday there were 35,660, and on Saturday – 37,678).

The number of infections in Moscow, meanwhile, is becoming noticeably less – 5 789 against 6 074 the day before and 7 778 a day earlier. Thus, the daily incidence of Covid-19 in the capital has been declining for the second day in a row. In St. Petersburg, the incidence is still growing – 2,913 new cases (on Tuesday there were 2,735), and in the Moscow region it is also decreasing – 2,670 infections (there were 2,930, and on Monday – 3,127).

Waiting for non-working days

Following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement a week ago of non-working days from October 30 to November 7, the regions continue to impose additional measures.

In Moscow, shops selling mainly alcohol will be closed during non-working days, as these products “are not essential goods,” an informed source told Interfax. Vedomosti wrote about the same thing in the morning. Alcohol specialties “Red and White” and “Vinlab” have already announced that they are not going to close.

Only grocery stores, pharmacies and points where at least 30% of essential goods are sold will be able to work as usual, the city operational headquarters later clarified.

The authorities of the Rostov region on Wednesday said that, like in Moscow and some other regions, non-food stores will not work from October 28 to November 7.

The Leningrad region on non-working days bans discos, concerts and nightclubs, and more shopping centers will be closed. In the Altai Territory, shopping centers will work, but only using the QR-code system, and from November 15 they will be required to visit fitness clubs, swimming pools, sanatoriums and restaurants.

The most severe lockdown against the general background was announced in Khakassia, where a curfew will be in effect from 22:00, as well as the work of public transport in Abakan and two other cities has been stopped. The authorities clarified that these measures will take effect not on Wednesday, but on Thursday, October 28.

In the Krasnodar Territory, in anticipation of an influx of tourists, they also switch to the QR-code system. The requirements for restaurants and cafes in Sochi are being tightened – they will all accept either vaccinated guests or those who have had coronavirus, warned the mayor of the city, Alexei Kopaygorodsky.

The Kremlin said that Russians should not be prohibited from traveling on non-working days. “Of course, epidemiologists express concern that many people chose to travel and travel. Epidemiological consequences are possible after that. But on the other hand, this is not prohibited,” said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He called the possible closure of borders between the regions “absolutely the last measure.”

“Alice” vs QR codes

The Sverdlovsk Region announced the day before the ban on night work of restaurants and clubs from October 30. On Wednesday it became known that the group “Alisa” by Konstantin Kinchev canceled a concert in Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk. Kinchev said that he would not perform in halls where the QR code system has been introduced.

“Under the conditions that the state is setting now, we will not play and will not have the opportunity. There will be no activities related to us using QR codes and PCR tests. Because we consider this to be segregation,” Kinchev explained. And, accordingly, the concert activity of the “Alisa” group ends there. That does not exclude underground events, about which you will be notified. I apologize. We are returning the money. “

So far, no region of Russia has announced that non-working days will continue after November 7. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday that this can be avoided if preventive measures are taken – in particular, vaccinations and transfer of older workers to a home regime.