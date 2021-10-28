Russia tops the rating of countries on the index of climate inequality – Gazeta.Ru

American scientists have calculated the global territorial index of climatic inequality, which reflects the ratio of greenhouse gas emissions by the national economy to climate warming, which is expected in the country in the 21st century. In the first place among 192 UN states was Russia, the magazine writes Science Advances…

According to the publication, this does not mean that the Russian Federation has the least amount of emissions, but indicates that the damage to nature from global warming will be disproportionately large relative to the amount of greenhouse gases emitted in the country.

On the other end of the list, there are mainly states that produce most of the emissions, but in whose territory the warming will be insignificant. We are talking about such economically developed European countries as Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, as well as oil-producing Kuwait and Bahrain. They were joined by the growing economies of Asia – Taiwan, Bangladesh and China. The US also ranked outside the top 100.

According to scientists’ calculations, most of the sources of greenhouse gases that humans emit are concentrated between 30 and 55 degrees north latitude. Moreover, the most pronounced effect of the warming caused by emissions is felt north of 60 degrees north latitude in the Arctic region. This imbalance in emissions on the political map of the world can be seen in the most contrast when comparing densely populated regions of Western Europe, Southeast Asia and North America with such sparsely populated northern countries as Russia, Canada and Finland, which produce relatively little greenhouse gases.

Formerly a member of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Head of the Laboratory of the Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergey Gulev told “Gazeta.Ru”, what consequences threaten Russia against the background of global warming.