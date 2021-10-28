https://ria.ru/20211028/mandariny-1756609583.html
Russia will suspend the import of Turkish mandarins
Russia will suspend the import of Turkish mandarins – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
Russia will suspend the import of Turkish mandarins
Rospotrebnadzor from October 29 will suspend the import of Turkish mandarins due to exceeding the maximum permissible level of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, according to the website … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
2021-10-28T07: 22
2021-10-28T07: 22
2021-10-28T07: 32
Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)
health – society
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/0e/1589069182_0:282:3072:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_3466d6e5c3b105917aef25f612c95da8.jpg
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Rospotrebnadzor from October 29 will suspend the import of Turkish mandarins due to exceeding the maximum permissible level of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, according to the agency’s website. In order to prevent the spread of infection, it was decided to suspend their import. The situation is under the control of Rospotrebnadzor. Previously, the import of contaminated citrus fruits from Turkey was repeatedly banned by the Rosselkhoznadzor. So, at the end of 2018, the service held negotiations with Turkish officials on the issue of supplies from this country of citrus crops infected with the Mediterranean fruit fly. Ankara acknowledged the actual situation as negative and explained that in 2018, Turkey experienced particularly favorable weather conditions for the development of the Mediterranean fruit fly, and the measures taken by farmers to suppress the pest were ineffective.
https://ria.ru/20211019/mandariny-1755136298.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/0e/1589069182_103-0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9959f3176d861ea24c4bd65db0c4badb.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
federal service for supervision of consumer rights protection and human well-being (rospotrebnadzor), health – society, russia
Russia will suspend the import of Turkish mandarins