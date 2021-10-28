Russia will suspend the import of Turkish mandarins

https://ria.ru/20211028/mandariny-1756609583.html

Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Rospotrebnadzor from October 29 will suspend the import of Turkish mandarins due to exceeding the maximum permissible level of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, according to the agency’s website. In order to prevent the spread of infection, it was decided to suspend their import. The situation is under the control of Rospotrebnadzor. Previously, the import of contaminated citrus fruits from Turkey was repeatedly banned by the Rosselkhoznadzor. So, at the end of 2018, the service held negotiations with Turkish officials on the issue of supplies from this country of citrus crops infected with the Mediterranean fruit fly. Ankara acknowledged the actual situation as negative and explained that in 2018, Turkey experienced particularly favorable weather conditions for the development of the Mediterranean fruit fly, and the measures taken by farmers to suppress the pest were ineffective.

