Russian hacker stuck in South Korea due to COVID was extradited to the United States :: Society :: RBC

During the trial, the accused did not admit his guilt. RBC sent a request to the Russian Embassy in the Republic of Korea

Blinken reminded Moscow of responsibility for “liquidating” hacker groups



Read on RBC Pro

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on October 1 that Russia, like other countries, must bring cybercriminals to justice, otherwise the United States will be forced to take action. Blinken said the US should “go on the offensive” in the fight against cybercrime and eliminate criminal organizations. “If any country, be it Russia or any other state, harbors such groups, it is obliged to deal with them, eliminate them, liquidate and prosecute them,” he said.

The secretary stressed that if “they do not want or cannot” punish such criminals, the US government will take action on its own.

At the end of September 2021, the American authorities deported from the United States Russian citizen Alexei Burkov, who is accused of cybercrimes, he was detained at Sheremetyevo airport. Russian law enforcement agencies accuse Burkov of involvement in the manufacture and sale of counterfeit bank cards and trade in confidential data of clients of financial institutions.

The Russian was detained by the Israeli police in 2015. After that, in 2019, Burkov was extradited to the United States. The Russian Embassy in Israel stated that this decision “is a deviation by the Israeli side from its international obligations.” Russia then sent a note of protest to the United States.

In January 2021, a US court sentenced Russian citizen Andrei Tyurin to 12 years in prison for hacking and Internet fraud. He pleaded guilty to stealing data from clients of JPMоrgan Chase Bank and other companies.

In Washington, they said that Tyurin committed the largest theft of bank customer data in US history. The prosecutor’s office said he hacked into the data of nearly 140 million customers and stole information from 12 companies.