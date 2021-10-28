Russian Union of Travel Industry has excluded prices to Turkey and Egypt up to ₽450 thousand :: Business :: RBC

Photo: Ksenia Ulyanova / AGN “Moscow”



Airlines do not sell air tickets to Turkey and Egypt for 350-450 thousand rubles, as the Izvestia newspaper previously reported with reference to the data of the Aviasales airline ticket search service. This was announced to RBC by Dmitry Gorin, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST).

According to Gorin, the prices for air tickets to Antalya and Egypt are now really higher than on “low” dates, but this is due to a period of increased demand. “The period of November school breaks and long weekends is always a period of demand, just like the May holidays and New Years. Lockdown did not have a significant impact here. It only contributed to additional interest in the loading of existing freight capacities, ”explained the Vice President of the PCT.

He noted that the prices for air tickets in some packages are indeed dynamic, but they did not rise to 350-450 thousand rubles. According to him, the prices for tickets to Antalya are about 30-35 thousand rubles, and to the Egyptian resorts – to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh – in the range of 60 thousand rubles.

Also, according to Gorin, it is possible that someone tried to resell tickets at a speculative price. “Airlines do not have such tariffs. Moreover, those flights that are listed in the note [«Известий»], charter, they are mainly sold within the framework of tour packages, and not the sale of air tickets, ”he said.

In addition, Gorin said that the PCT tried to buy a ticket for 350-450 thousand rubles, but they simply did not find such prices. He noted that it is much more profitable to buy package tours. “Our prices for a budget hotel in Antalya now start at 60 thousand rubles with a flight. for two. To Egypt – from 90 thousand rubles. for two, including a flight, ”added the vice-president of the PCT.