Salma Hayek impressed with a luxury vintage bow in London

55-year-old Salma Hayek also came to London for the premiere of The Eternals.

Salma appeared on the track along with colleague Gemma Chan in a ruby ​​red sequin dress from Saint Laurent one shoulder, while Gemma opted for a translucent outfit, consisting of a crop top with stones and a sheer maxi skirt with a belt at the waist.

Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek / Getty Images

Hayek put on a beautiful evening make-up with dark shiny eyeshadows on her eyelids, and styled her hair in curls. The star’s manicure was almost invisible, and two rings sparkled on her finger.

Salma Hayek / Getty Images

The actress Angelina Jolie, who has traditionally arrived at the premiere of “The Eternals” in the company of her children, also appeared on the track in London. Salma Hayek was also accompanied by her daughter Valentine.

Angelina Jolie / Associated Press

