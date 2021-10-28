Samokat delivery service sues Apple over potential removal from App Store

The developer of the Russian service for express delivery of products “Samokat” represented by Smart Space (the Russian legal entity “Smart Space”) on October 21 filed a lawsuit against Apple in the District Federal District Court for the Northern District of California (USA). Smart Space took such a step in order to prevent the removal of its application from the App Store.

According to reports, Apple has notified Smart Space of the possible removal of the company’s app from the App Store at the request of Samocat Sharing Systems. The latter is engaged in the rental of scooters and claims that Smart Space is illegally using the name SAMOCAT. In order to maintain its place in the App Store, Smart Space must provide Apple with evidence that it does not violate the applicant’s rights and the parties are working to resolve the issue.

Smart Space provided evidence of the trademark’s fair use and assured Apple that the parties were in talks to resolve the dispute, but the American company did not respond to this. If the Smart Space application is removed from the App Store, the damage is estimated at $ 75 thousand. The company will have to rebuild the existing economic relations with customers. In order not to do this, Smart Space decided to go to court and try to prevent Apple from interfering in the Russian trademark dispute.