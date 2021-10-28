Scientists announce mutation in coronavirus protein that bypasses antibodies

https://ria.ru/20211028/mutatsiya-1756729567.html

Covid mutated again, and antibodies may not cope with it

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 with mutations in the S-protein that confer resistance to neutralization could jeopardize the effectiveness of vaccines, scientists from the University of Göttingen in Germany said. Their study, published in the journal Nature, examined the entry into antibody-mediated cells of a variant of coronavirus A.30 (also known as A.VOI.V2), which probably originated in Tanzania and is now considered obsolete. It was identified in only a few patients in Angola and Sweden in the spring of 2021. According to German researchers, some mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein allow antibodies to be ignored and spread extrapulmonary, which greatly increases the chances of infection. “A.30 demonstrates a cell line preference not observed for other viral variants, and effectively avoids neutralization with antibodies induced by vaccination with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 or BNT162b2 (drugs from AstraZeneca and Pfizer, respectively. – Ed.) “, – the scientists wrote. that mutations in variant A.30 need careful monitoring and rapid countermeasures. According to the latest WHO data, there are about 250 million infected people in the world, almost five million have died. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth in this list.

